The Ekiti State Ministry of Justice, says it will immediately commence the translation of the laws of the state, including that of Amotekun security outfit, into Yoruba language
The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, disclosed this at a news conference in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.....
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/3bQnWjx
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, disclosed this at a news conference in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.....
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/3bQnWjx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]