Politics Ekiti to translate Amotekun law, others into Yoruba language – Vanguard News

#1
The Ekiti State Ministry of Justice, says it will immediately commence the translation of the laws of the state, including that of Amotekun security outfit, into Yoruba language

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, disclosed this at a news conference in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.....

amotekun.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/3bQnWjx

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top