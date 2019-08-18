JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Ekweremadu: MASSOB condemns IPOB’s action, apologizes to Senator – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Ekweremadu was attacked in Germany where he had gone to deliver a …

ekweremadu.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2z87vgu

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top