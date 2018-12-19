Politics Ekweremadu speaks on being banned from traveling abroad by Buhari’s presidency – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has denied being included among Nigerians banned from traveling abroad. The Presidency said yesterday that it has written the National Crime Commission of the United Kingdom UK to assist in the investigation of five senators with properties in the UK and …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LroJui

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top