The Deputy President of the Senate has reportedly uncovered a plot by an Enugu-based lawyer, Mr. Tagbo Ike, in consort with some political forces around a judicial officer recently sanctioned by the National Judicial Council (NJC), to malign the person of Senator Ike Ekweremadu. A release issued yesterday by the Special Adviser (Media) to Deputy President of the Senate, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, the Office noted that “the media campaign of calumny by these conspirators and character assassins to run down the person of the Deputy President of the Senate includes the circulation of a frivolous petition to the Federal Government and its agencies. “Mr. Tagbo, we have been reliably informed, alleged in a rather show of ignorance and mischief, that the funds meant for the development of the South-east was hijacked by the Deputy President of the Senate as the political leader of the region and used to purchase 32 properties. “Nothing can be farther from the truth. Their only goal is to run down the person of Senator Ekweremadu. This is to alert the media and members of the public to the endless machinations of the unpatriotic elements who are bent on getting even with a wrong target. “The Office, therefore, calls on the media, in particular, to be conscious of this orchestrated campaign directed at the person of the Deputy President of the Senate and treat it as mischief that it is”, the statement added.