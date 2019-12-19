Barcelona vs Real Madrid ended in a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou as Ernesto Valverde's side maintain top spot in La Liga.
The match was highly entertaining as the Camp Nou but either side failed to produced goal as it ended in a stalemate....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/34CtiKv
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The match was highly entertaining as the Camp Nou but either side failed to produced goal as it ended in a stalemate....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/34CtiKv
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 23.7 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]