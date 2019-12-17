Sports El Clasico: We Have Weapons – Zidane Warns Barcelona Ahead Of Clash – 360Nobs.com

#1
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has warned Barcelona that his side are in ‘good shape and ‘100% ready mentally’ ahead of both side’s La Liga El Clásico clash on Wednesday night at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Zidane said that the Los Blancos have ‘weapons’ to unleash against Barcelona despite …

zidane.JPG

read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/34qUPyk

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top