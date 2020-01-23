Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who turns 60 years on Feb. 16 and described him as a courageous democrat.
Okowa’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/38HJFIF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Okowa’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/38HJFIF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]