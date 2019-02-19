The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged a plan to wipe out some communities in the state. Mr El- Rufai made the allegation on Tuesday while briefing State House correspondents after an expanded meeting called by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The governor, who was reacting to recent …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2In33Sd
Get More Nigeria Political News
The governor, who was reacting to recent …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2In33Sd
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]