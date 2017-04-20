Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 11- Broken Halo: The Fall Of Nigerian PastorsGet Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro El-Rufai Arrests Another Journalist

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 20, 2017 at 11:22 AM. Views count: 61

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El’Rufai has ordered the arrest of Mr. Midat Joseph, a Kaduna based correspondent of Leadership newspapers, Daily Post reports.

    el rufai angry.jpg

    He was arrested by security operatives in his house at the early hours of Thursday.

    According to sources, the journalist who is now in detention in Kaduna was said to have published a report considered critical of the state government.

    According to Daily Post, this development has brought to six, the number of journalists arrested on the orders of the state governor since his assumption of office on May 2015.

    However, calls put across to El’Rufai’s Chief Press Secretary for confirmation did not yield results as his line was switched off.
     
    kemi, Apr 20, 2017 at 11:22 AM
    #1



    Comments