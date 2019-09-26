Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, has directed that free primary and secondary education be implemented in the state with immediate effect.
Phoebe Yayi, permanent secretary for the state ministry of education, announced the development in a letter dated January 17 and addressed to the zonal director of the Kaduna state schools quality assurance authority.
REA MORE
Phoebe Yayi, permanent secretary for the state ministry of education, announced the development in a letter dated January 17 and addressed to the zonal director of the Kaduna state schools quality assurance authority.
REA MORE