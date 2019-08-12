The Emir of Kagarko, Sa’ad Abubakar, has conferred the traditional title of Sadaukin Kagarko on Governor Nasiru El-Rufai.
The emir who turbanned the governor on Sunday in Kagarko, said it was in recognition of his huge developmental strides in the emirate …
