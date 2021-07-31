Kayode Israel
El-Rufai files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky, seeks arrest of IMN leader - New Telegraph
The Kaduna State Government has filed fresh charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat. The fresh charges are coming barely 48 hours after the IMN leader and his wife were discharged and acquitted by a High Court on…
