Metro El-Rufai files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky, seeks arrest of IMN leader – New Telegraph


El-Rufai files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky, seeks arrest of IMN leader - New Telegraph

The Kaduna State Government has filed fresh charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat. The fresh charges are coming barely 48 hours after the IMN leader and his wife were discharged and acquitted by a High Court on…
