The upcoming Local Government elections in Kaduna state will be done via an e-voting system according to the chairman, Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, (SECOM), Dr. Saratu Binta Audu– Dikko. She added that the date for the conduct of the local government election was yet to be fix because arraignment are yet to be completed including the purchase of the e-voting machines. “SIECOM would not want a situation that a date for local government is fixed only to be changed for lack of adequate electoral materials,” Binta said. She, however, expressed satisfaction with the passion shown by stakeholders concerning the election, describing it as heart warming.