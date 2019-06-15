Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.
This was confirmed in a series of post on his official Twitter page. El-Rufai noted that some of the Special Advisers were reappointed to the roles they played in the first term of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Kkhwyt
Get More Nigeria Political News
This was confirmed in a series of post on his official Twitter page. El-Rufai noted that some of the Special Advisers were reappointed to the roles they played in the first term of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Kkhwyt
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]