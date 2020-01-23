2012, premium times interviewed opposition party chieftain Nasir El-Rufai and asked his views on Boko Haram. In the video, El-Rufai mentioned that there are four types of Boko Haram.
Boko Haram Leaders Are Not Ghosts, Jonathan Knows Them - El Rufai - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Boko Haram Leaders Are Not Ghosts, Jonathan Knows Them - El Rufai https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/el-rufai-on-boko-haram-government-has-people-that-do-bombings-and-killings-when-it-suits-them.413598/...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
[Video] FG Wants Boko Haram's Insurgency To Continue -- El Rufai - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
This is an interview Channels TV conducted with Nasir El-Rufai about Boko Haram. It makes quite interesting viewing considering where we are now. Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasir El-Rufai has accused the Federal Government of Nigeria of wanting the Boko Haram insurgency...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Last edited:[171]