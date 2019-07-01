advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro el-Rufai Visits Scene Of Attacked Catholic Church, Says Investigation Ongoing – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Kaduna state governor,Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on Monday, visited St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Tudun-Wada, where the church altar was burnt last Friday night, saying investigation into the incident ongoing.

The governor who led other government officials to the church commended Kaduna Polytechnic students for putting off the fire …

kaduna.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/322qDJM

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top