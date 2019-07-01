Kaduna state governor,Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on Monday, visited St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Tudun-Wada, where the church altar was burnt last Friday night, saying investigation into the incident ongoing.
The governor who led other government officials to the church commended Kaduna Polytechnic students for putting off the fire …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/322qDJM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The governor who led other government officials to the church commended Kaduna Polytechnic students for putting off the fire …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/322qDJM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]