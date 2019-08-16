JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics El-zakzaky and wife returns to Nigeria after huge argument with Indian doctors – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A key leader of the sect confirmed that the couple would leave the Madenta Hospital India back for Nigeria.

A top member of the IMN, Yahaya Muhammad Soje disclosed these to the Nation that El-Zakzaky and his wife had expressed dissatisfaction over the treatment provided …

el zak.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OZHgDx

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top