Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has expressed the hope that his return to Nigeria is for the best.
In a video said to have been recorded before the cleric boarded his return flight to Nigeria, El-Zakzaky said he was informed earlier that he and his wife would have to leave the Asian country.
READ MORE
In a video said to have been recorded before the cleric boarded his return flight to Nigeria, El-Zakzaky said he was informed earlier that he and his wife would have to leave the Asian country.
READ MORE