JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro El-Zakzaky: I hope the trip back to Nigeria is for the best - The Cable

#1
Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has expressed the hope that his return to Nigeria is for the best.

In a video said to have been recorded before the cleric boarded his return flight to Nigeria, El-Zakzaky said he was informed earlier that he and his wife would have to leave the Asian country.

50.PNG

READ MORE
 
[73]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top