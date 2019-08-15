JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro El Zakzaky: Indian government denies undermining Shiites leader medical treatment – Legit.ng

#1
The India government has refuted by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) that it is undermining the medical treatment of its leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat are in India for medical treatment after securing a medical bail....

zaky.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/3069tcS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top