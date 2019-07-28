Femi Falana, lawyer to the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has condemned the action of the Federal Government to proscribe the Shiite group.
In a statement on Saturday, described the proscription as “immoral and illegal”. Falana also noted that the IMN was …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Mk1wwJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement on Saturday, described the proscription as “immoral and illegal”. Falana also noted that the IMN was …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Mk1wwJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]