Luis Suarez literally took Lionel Messi's role on Sunday as he banged in three goals to help Barcelona to a 5-1 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico tie at Camp Nou. Suarez is the first player to score three goals in the Clasico since Messi in March 2014.