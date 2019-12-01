Politics Election Rerun: Senator Akpabio Embraces His Opponent As They Meet In Ikot Ekpene – Nairaland

#1
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, today embraced Senator Engr Chris Ekpenyong, at the Maiden Convocation Ceremony of Ritman University, Ikot Ekpene.

Recall that in the 2019 Senatorial election, Godswill Akpabio had lost to Senator Christopher Ekpenyong, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party …

akpabio.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2rHwgiO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[14]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top