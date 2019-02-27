The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the second term of President Buhari should be a time Nigerians irrespective of religious or political affiliations come together to work for the good of the country.....
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Ubmr68
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Ubmr68
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]