Politics Election: Vote leaders that will secure Nigeria’s future – Tambuwal – P.M. News

#1
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Saturday called on Nigerians to vote leaders that will protect and secure Nigeria’s future.

Tambuwal, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Sokoto state made the call while addressing party faithful at …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2sEOtuB

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top