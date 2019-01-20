Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Saturday called on Nigerians to vote leaders that will protect and secure Nigeria’s future.
Tambuwal, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Sokoto state made the call while addressing party faithful at …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2sEOtuB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Tambuwal, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Sokoto state made the call while addressing party faithful at …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2sEOtuB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]