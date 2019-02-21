In preparation for this Saturday February 23rd Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Federal Government has declared Friday, February 22nd as a public holiday.
A statement released by the Ministry of Interior, says bankers and those offering essential services across the nation are excluded in observing the public holiday. …
