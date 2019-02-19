The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has agreed to improve the safety and welfare provisions of corp members in the rescheduled elections The corps said INEC gave the assurance at a meeting with the management of NYSC over the harsh …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2DOyteU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2DOyteU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]