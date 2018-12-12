  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Electoral Act Bill: There’s nothing we can do if PDP musters two-third members to override Buhari – Gbajabiamila – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that there is nothing he and his colleagues in the All Progressives Congress, APC, can do if Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmakers muster two-third of members to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QtXNzQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top