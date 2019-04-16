The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has described electoral corruption as the worst form of corruption as it undermines the will of the people and invests power in illegitimate hands.
Ibrahim Magu, Acting Executive Chairman, EFCC According to …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2IpRFnO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ibrahim Magu, Acting Executive Chairman, EFCC According to …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2IpRFnO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]