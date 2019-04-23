Elizabeth Holmes, the former multi-billion dollar healthcare start-up owner, has appeared at a California court for a hearing ahead of her upcoming fraud trial.
It is the 35-year-old's first court appearance since last month's release of HBO's The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley about her astonishing fall.....
Read more via News | Mail Online – https://dailym.ai/2IzkWg5
Get more World News
It is the 35-year-old's first court appearance since last month's release of HBO's The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley about her astonishing fall.....
Read more via News | Mail Online – https://dailym.ai/2IzkWg5
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]