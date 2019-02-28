World Elon Musk gets $2 billion loan from China for Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai – IBTimes.co.uk

#1
Three of China’s “Big Four” state-owned banks are the biggest investors in Tesla’s massive Shanghai Gigafactory, making the Chinese state the largest investor in this battery and electric car making enterprise.

Construction of the Shanghai Gigafactory will begin in a few months and is being financed …



Read more via IBTimes.co.uk : Top News – https://ift.tt/2tHBmtt

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top