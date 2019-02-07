Business Elumelu promised and did it, says Malian President as UBA sets sail in 20th African country – TheCable

#1
United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Monday commenced full banking operations in Mali, extending its footprint 20 African countries. The bank, which also has global operations in the United States, United Kingdom, and France, had Ibrahim Keita, President of the Republic of Mali, at its latest launch in Bamako....



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2UJiKED

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top