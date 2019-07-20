JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Embattled Oando fingered in a new fraud – Nairametrics

#1
A Dubai-based trading firm of Oando Plc has been fingered in a fresh fraud by Eni, an Italian multinational oil and gas company.

The Nigerian oil and gas company, which is still battling with allegations of sharp practice and fraudulent activities, was mentioned in the new scandal. …

oando.png

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/30J4cIo

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top