A Dubai-based trading firm of Oando Plc has been fingered in a fresh fraud by Eni, an Italian multinational oil and gas company.
The Nigerian oil and gas company, which is still battling with allegations of sharp practice and fraudulent activities, was mentioned in the new scandal. …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/30J4cIo
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Nigerian oil and gas company, which is still battling with allegations of sharp practice and fraudulent activities, was mentioned in the new scandal. …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/30J4cIo
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]