Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is preventing the bank from imposing fines amounting to $6.5billion on banks that exported forex illegally.In the third quarter of 2017, the firm of Tope Adebayo LLP undertook forensic analysis of all available certificates of capital importation (CCIs) and foreign exchange documentations for remittances and (or) repatriation of dividends to offshore corporate shareholders of MTN Communication Nigeria Ltd, with a view to tracing and recovering illegal remittances.