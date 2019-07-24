The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will leave interest rate unchanged for a long while, its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said yesterday.
He told journalists at the end of a two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Ohtyvp
Get more: Nigeria Business News
He told journalists at the end of a two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Ohtyvp
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]