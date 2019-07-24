JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Emefiele: No Hurry to Cut Interest Rate – Thisdaylive

#1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will leave interest rate unchanged for a long while, its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said yesterday.

He told journalists at the end of a two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) …

emefiele.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Ohtyvp

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top