Business Emefiele to critics: CBN’s agric intervention programmes not partial – New Telegraph


Emefiele to critics: CBN’s agric intervention programmes not partial - New Telegraph

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the intervention programme by the bank to boost the country’s agriculture sector has not been lopsided just as it has so far disbursed over N300 billion via the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to various companies operating in the southern parts of the...
