Sports Emiliano Sala: Nantes Take Legal Action For Payment Of Sala Sale From Cardiff City

French Ligue 1 club, Nantes, have initiated legal action against Cardiff City, demanding the first payments for the purchase of Emiliano Sala.

Nantes are demanding an immediate transfer of £5m as an initial payment. Cardiff City were yet to pay any of the £15m fee for the …



