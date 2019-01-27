Entertainment Eminem Brawls With Critics Again On New Record, Boogie’s “Rainy Days” – Olisa.tv

#1
Eminem is back fighting with his critics again. The legendary rapper seemed upset with people who think he’s hurting his legacy with his recent records.

So, he replied, “I left my legacy hurt? Fuckin’ absurd/Like a shepherd havin’ sex with his sheep, fuck what you heard.” And that’s not all. He …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2RPMN0H

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top