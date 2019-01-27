Eminem is back fighting with his critics again. The legendary rapper seemed upset with people who think he’s hurting his legacy with his recent records.
So, he replied, “I left my legacy hurt? Fuckin’ absurd/Like a shepherd havin’ sex with his sheep, fuck what you heard.” And that’s not all. He …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2RPMN0H
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
So, he replied, “I left my legacy hurt? Fuckin’ absurd/Like a shepherd havin’ sex with his sheep, fuck what you heard.” And that’s not all. He …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2RPMN0H
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]