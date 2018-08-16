  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Eminem Takes Aim At Critics On New Video For Fall | uDiscoverMusic

#1
Since dropping his surprise ten studio album Kamikaze last Thursday, Eminem has set his sights on his critics with the first visual off the new album for the track ‘Fall’.

Directed By James Larese, the video begins with a montage of Eminem reading scathing reviews of his last album Revival on …


via uDiscoverMusic – https://ift.tt/2wWV5WZ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top