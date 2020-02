The Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami, retired, (Sami Gomo II) has said politicians who could not win elections are the ones trying to break the country into pieces. He said President Muhammadu Buhari should be harder on those politicians who want to destroy Nigeria. …Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/38bCiJd Get More Nigeria Metro News