Metro Emir Sanusi’s Son Speaks On Splitting Of Kano Emirate, Says Father Is Attacked – Nairaland

#1
Emir Sanusi’s son, Adam Lamido Sanusi (Ashraf) who spoke on the splitting of Kano Emirate that has sparked controversy lately, has stated that it will only stand if the governor’s motives were pure.

Emir Sanusi’s son who spoke on the splitting of Kano emirate via Instagram, revealed that his father …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Eer5L1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top