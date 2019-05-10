Metro Emir Sanusi Jets Out Of The Country As Ganduje Orders Probe Of His Kingdom – Nairaland

Featured Thread #1
Emir Sanusi Jets Out Of The Country As Ganduje Orders Probe Of His Kingdom by miteolu(m): 7:23pm On May 09 Native Reporters The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, on Wednesday night, traveled out of the state, despite the controversial law creating additional emirates in the state which substantially …




Read more via www.nairaland.comhttp://bit.ly/2YiCQHJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top