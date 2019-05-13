Politics Emir Sanusi: Kwankwaso’s father pledges loyalty to new Karaye emirate after Ganduje’s installation – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Musa Kwankwaso, the District head of Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State and father of a former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dumped Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

He switched allegiance to Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II shortly after the turbaning by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Daily Nigerian …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2W0wjE4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top