Hopefully Prof Ango Abdullahi and his power mongering cohorts from northern Nigerian listened to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II speak in Kaduna penultimate Monday.
At 82, Abdullahi, who is a former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, should ordinarily be one …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/32x1kjR
Get More Nigeria Political News
At 82, Abdullahi, who is a former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, should ordinarily be one …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/32x1kjR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]