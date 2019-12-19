Politics Emir Sanusi: You are fake, opportunists – Gov. Ganduje attacks Kano elders – Daily Post Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Wednesday described Kano elders as ‘fake’ and ‘opportunists’ who hate development.

The Governor pledged to implement the provisions of the law on the newly created four First-Class Emirates while blasting the elders who are opposing the move. ...

