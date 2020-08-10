Emmy Winners 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners - Olisa.tv
Check out the shows, actors and production teams who won at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Best Comedy “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop) Best Drama “Succession” (HBO) Best Limited Series “Watchmen” (HBO) Best Actress, Comedy Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Best Actor, Comedy Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s...
