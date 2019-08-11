JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Employ strategy to deal with insecurity, Anglican bishop tells FG – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Diocesan Bishop of Owo, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Stephen Fagbemi has called on the Federal Government to employ a strategy that will enable it deal with the issue of insecurity in the country.

He lamented that so many lives had been wasted..

bishop.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2YGGBey

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top