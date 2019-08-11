The Diocesan Bishop of Owo, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Stephen Fagbemi has called on the Federal Government to employ a strategy that will enable it deal with the issue of insecurity in the country.
He lamented that so many lives had been wasted..
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2YGGBey
Get More Nigeria Political News
He lamented that so many lives had been wasted..
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2YGGBey
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]