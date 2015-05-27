Employer Profile: Dangote Group

I

n Nigeria’s employment market, Dangote group is one of the highest employers of labour. With all the numerous businesses under the Dangote group, Dangote Cement seems to occupy a distinct position in the business empire. The company has revolutionized the cement industry, not only in Nigeria, but across the entire African continent and even beyond.The Company, which is Nigeria's largest cement manufacturer was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Lagos, Nigeria. The company's main activities are manufacturing, preparation, import, packaging, and distribution of cement and related products in Nigeria, West and Central Africa, and East and South Africa. The company has projects and operations in Nigeria, Benin, Ghana and other African countries. It operates the Obajana Cement Plant (OCP), the largest cement plant in Sub-Saharan Africa. Obajana Cement Plc was the former name of the company before it was changed to Dangote Cement Plc in July 2010. It is worthy of note that the Company is one of the most quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.In 2013, the company produced and sold 13.3 million metric tonnes of cement, with revenues of US$2.4 billion. As of 2014, Dangote Cement had a market capitalization of $20 billion. In 2012, Forbe's Africa named Dangote Cement as one of the top five listed companies in West Africa.Dangote Cement's Obajana plant in Kogi State, Nigeria, is the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa with 10.25mmtpa capacity across three lines and a further 3mmtpa capacity currently being built. In 2012, the firm opened a $1 billion cement plant in Ibese, Ogun State. The facility is capable of producing 6 million metric tonnes of cement per year, raising the company's total production by 40 percent at the time. The plant was installed by the Chinese construction and engineering firm Sinoma, and represents one of the largest non-oil investments in Nigeria. The company's Gboko plant in Benue State has 3mmtpa capacity with an upgrade to 4mmtpa planned in 2013.There are several entry points into the Dangote Cement Company. The Company employs fresh graduates from various fields. But in its bid to increase its operations, Dangote Cement is currently employing fresh graduates into its Transport unit. Truck officers and drivers are being employed. Qualification is a minimum of First Degree/HND in any course and from any recognized university. There are also positions opened for Assistant General Managers in the Company.Graduates with Civil Engineering background have a better chance and opportunity to be employed into the company.Information about vacancies can be gotten from Hotnigerianjobs.com, other job vacancy listing sites and daily newspapers with dedicated pages for vacancies.Dangote Cement pays its fresh intakes in the transport unit between N65,000 to N75,000 but in the technical areas, salary for fresh intakes could be as high as N150,000 per month, which is considerably good and encouraging in a ‘struggling’ economy like ours.Dangote Cement is investing several billion dollars to build manufacturing plants and import terminals across Africa. Current plans are for integrated or grinding plants in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Republic of Congo, Liberia, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya and Zambia, as well as Ivory Coast and Ghana, and import/packing facilities in Ghana and Sierra Leone.Dangote Cement listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in October 2010 and as at August 13, 2014 accounts for 20% of the total market capitalization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Plans are in the works to list the company on the London Stock Exchange, although analysts say the company will face significant challenges. Aliko Dangote has invested US$6.5 billion into the company between 2007 and 2012. Cement accounted for roughly 80 percent of Dangote Group's business as of 2011.As at 2012, the Company had a total of 4,477 workers in its employment compared to 2,854 in 20111. The number has continued to rise ever since. Dangote Cement Plc, just like the other subsidiaries in the Dangote Group, seeks to provide jobs for as many people as possible.