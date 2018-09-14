  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro EMT meets on minimum wage next week – BusinessDay

#1
Workers in Nigeria will from next week know their fate on the proposed Federal government minimum wage as the National Minimum Wage Committee meet with the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The meeting, BusinessDay gathered from sources at the …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2MyI7EG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top