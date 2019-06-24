advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro End Of The Road! Troops Finally Nab Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Terrorising Kastina People – Naijaloaded

#1
A very notorious kidnap kingdpin in the habit of terrorizing Katsina people has been nabbed along with others.

Troops of 17 Brigade on Operation HARBIN KUNAMA III, have arrested a notorious kidnapping kingpin, one Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20 others during …

kidnap squad.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2LalGZB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top