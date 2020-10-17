Metro #EndSARS day 8: Protest spreads, 4 die, scores injured – Vanguard News


Chinedu Iroka

www.vanguardngr.com

#EndSARS day 8: Protest spreads, 4 die, scores injured - Vanguard News

…Protesters now ask for good governance …Candlelight procession for victims …To watch premiership matches on screen at Lekki today …Plan Sunday service at same venue tomorrow Four protesters died yesterday and scores of others were critically injured as protests by Nigerian youths against police...
